New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,455 Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,095,550,000 after purchasing an additional 949,735,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,990,551,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,635,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894,747 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,155,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,868,000 after buying an additional 2,180,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,135,000 after buying an additional 1,949,395 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $92.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

