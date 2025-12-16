MetLife, Inc. $MET Shares Sold by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MetLife by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,488,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,734,000 after buying an additional 1,824,907 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,104,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,144,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,412,000 after acquiring an additional 585,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,406,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,410,000 after acquiring an additional 259,993 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MetLife by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57,221 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $101.00 price objective on shares of MetLife and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.55.

MetLife Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MET opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.76. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $88.09.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

