Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Invests $5.09 Million in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Zacks Research lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The company had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -213.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,675.20. This represents a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

