HF Advisory Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 44.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Elevance Health by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $360.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $316.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.83.

NYSE ELV opened at $360.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $458.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

