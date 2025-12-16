Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curat Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 93.7% in the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Corteva by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Corteva from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

