Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 10,326 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navalign LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.54.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE COP opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.25%.ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.