Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,000 Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 466.7% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of LAMR opened at $126.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.92. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $134.63.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company had revenue of $585.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.00 million. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.54%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

