Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. $BXMT Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 420.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 74.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.08. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.53%.The business had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 303.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $89,517.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,816.94. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,503 shares of company stock worth $126,682 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

