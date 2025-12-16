HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.1% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 14,325 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Airbnb by 894.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 141,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $17,204,043.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,979.20. This trade represents a 92.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $29,162,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 940,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,157,653.55. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,828 shares of company stock worth $195,591,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho set a $156.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.88.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $131.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

