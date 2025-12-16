Lithium Stocks To Watch Now – December 15th

QuantumScape, Lithium Americas, and Critical Metals are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies that mine, refine, or manufacture lithium and lithium-ion batteries, giving investors exposure to the commodity and technologies used in electric vehicles and energy storage. Their performance is often cyclical and volatile, driven by lithium prices, supply-demand dynamics, technological changes, and policy shifts toward clean energy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

See Also