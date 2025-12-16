Moller Wealth Partners Has $3.39 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF $SPHY

Moller Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,186,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,936 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

SPHY opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.21 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

