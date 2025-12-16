iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Announces $1.07 Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.0666 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 456.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $46.78 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $121.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

