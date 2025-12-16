McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Holdings Raised by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $318.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 280.89% and a net margin of 32.04%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $5,311,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,430. This trade represents a 39.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 3,195 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total value of $977,094.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,832.16. This trade represents a 34.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,030 shares of company stock valued at $12,240,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

