iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Plans Annual Dividend of $1.93 (NASDAQ:COMT)

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.9271 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 727.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market cap of $628.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14,612.1% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,092 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 672,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 283,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 266,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 200.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 234,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 156,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

