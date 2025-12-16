Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF $MGOV

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,149 shares during the period. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF comprises 0.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.13% of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 44,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGOV opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.33. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

The First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (MGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that mainly invests in U.S. Treasury and mortgage-related securities MGOV was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

