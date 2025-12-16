SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Stock Position Increased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,062,000 after buying an additional 43,304 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 82,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,086,000. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $100.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

