iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0%

ESMV stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

