iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2025

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMVGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1254 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0%

ESMV stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81. iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000.

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (ESMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have low volatility and positive ESG characteristics. ESMV was launched on Nov 2, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Dividend History for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (NASDAQ:ESMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.