iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1831 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 121.0% increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ IBB opened at $169.38 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $174.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.22.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

