Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up approximately 1.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.59. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $322.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.92 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.86%.The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-3.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $157,102.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,416.95. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,892,084.24. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,707. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

