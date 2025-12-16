First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.65

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAARGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.6485 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 1,405.7% increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

