iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Plans Dividend of $1.12 (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.1246 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 245.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $96.62.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

