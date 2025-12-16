iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Plans Dividend of $1.12 (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.1246 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 245.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.04. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $96.62.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile
