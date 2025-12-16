iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.6162 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 29.7% increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of DVY opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $145.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.39.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
