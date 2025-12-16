iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 1.6162 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 29.7% increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Shares of DVY opened at $144.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $145.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

