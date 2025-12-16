Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $15.91 Million Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF $IBTG

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 693,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF comprises 1.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,463,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,248,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 141.4% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 168,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 98,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.0734 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.