Mizuho Begins Coverage on American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AIG. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American International Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American International Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

AIG opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. American International Group has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $88.07. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.89%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,127,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in American International Group by 132.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

