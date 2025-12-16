Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Research cut Lincoln National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NYSE LNC opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 11.49%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Owen Ryan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,040. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $155,363.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,187.75. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $12,645,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 37.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

