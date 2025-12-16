SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Raised to $27.00

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on SiBone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SiBone in a report on Monday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SiBone has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $798.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.76.

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SiBone had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 11.24%.The firm had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $66,847.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 268,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,676,431.36. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $57,940.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,509.36. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 147,128 shares of company stock worth $2,698,252 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in SiBone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in SiBone by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of SiBone by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SiBone by 8.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SiBone by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

