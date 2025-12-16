Financial Contrast: Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP) and Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL)

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) and Fuse Science (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Netcapital and Fuse Science, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Fuse Science 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and Fuse Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital -3,204.47% -34.42% -28.97% Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $917,291.00 6.00 -$28.30 million ($18.64) -0.06 Fuse Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Netcapital and Fuse Science”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fuse Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Netcapital.

Risk and Volatility

Netcapital has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuse Science has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Netcapital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Netcapital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Fuse Science shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fuse Science beats Netcapital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Fuse Science

Fuse Science, Inc. operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency. The company was formerly known as Double Eagle Holdings, Ltd. and changed its name to Fuse Science, Inc. in December 2011. Fuse Science, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

