Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citizens Jmp Analyst Says

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $114.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

ABVX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Abivax from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abivax in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Abivax from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Abivax from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abivax in a report on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.73.

Get Abivax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABVX

Abivax Stock Down 6.1%

NASDAQ ABVX opened at $117.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. Abivax has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($4.92) million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abivax will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abivax by 7.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 241,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Abivax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Saturn V Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Abivax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LP now owns 622,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 69,553 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Abivax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abivax in the first quarter valued at $1,250,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abivax

(Get Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abivax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abivax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.