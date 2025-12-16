Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives $15.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.9444.

AESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadtrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 1,494,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 281,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

AESI opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.72 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

