Outset Medical’s (OM) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 328.21% from the company’s current price.
OM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 target price on shares of Outset Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 7,013.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000.
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
