Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The firm has a market cap of $716.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Fiverr International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $107.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,690,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,666,000 after buying an additional 566,636 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fiverr International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after buying an additional 219,743 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 16.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,077,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 149,125 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 1,064,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 4.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

