Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) vs. TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Financial Contrast

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) and TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fluence Energy and TC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluence Energy -2.14% -9.21% -2.17% TC Energy 23.86% 10.61% 3.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluence Energy and TC Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluence Energy $2.26 billion 1.74 -$48.31 million ($0.42) -51.24 TC Energy $14.65 billion 3.89 $3.43 billion $2.32 23.59

TC Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Fluence Energy. Fluence Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fluence Energy and TC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluence Energy 6 17 4 0 1.93 TC Energy 0 4 6 2 2.83

Fluence Energy currently has a consensus price target of $13.28, indicating a potential downside of 38.28%. TC Energy has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.49%. Given TC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TC Energy is more favorable than Fluence Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of TC Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fluence Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.88, meaning that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Energy has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TC Energy beats Fluence Energy on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack Pro, a large-scale front-of-the-meter application; Gridstack, a front-of-the-meter application; Sunstack, a DC-coupled energy storage product for DC-coupled solar + storage projects; Edgestack, for smaller-scale commercial and industrial use cases; and Ultrastack, for critical system requirements of distribution and transmission networks. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; and digital applications. It serves independent power producers, developer, utilities, and other generators. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. Fluence Energy, Inc. is a joint venture of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and The AES Corporation.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses. It also has regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 532 billion cubic feet. In addition, it has approximately 4,900 kilometers of liquids pipeline system that connects Alberta crude oil pipeline to refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, and the United States Gulf Coast. Further, the company owns or has interests in power generation facilities with approximately 4,600 megawatts; and owns and operates approximately 118 billion cubic feet of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in in Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as TransCanada Corporation and changed its name to TC Energy Corporation in May 2019. TC Energy Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

