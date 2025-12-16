Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $4.98 Million Position in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Weatherford International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 83.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 69.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 30,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Weatherford International by 2,392.0% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Kristin Ruzicka sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $164,465.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,739.25. This trade represents a 11.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Weatherford International from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Melius began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFRD

Weatherford International Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41. Weatherford International PLC has a 1-year low of $36.74 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.