Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,627,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,853,714,000 after purchasing an additional 238,895 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $67,601,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,429.9% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 67,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 63,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,836,000 after buying an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.81, for a total value of $14,128,119.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,929,232.22. The trade was a 11.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,006.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,035.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $963.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1,009.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.7%

GWW opened at $1,029.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $958.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $995.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,150.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 9.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 39.000-39.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.35%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.