GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY Stock Holdings Boosted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in GoDaddy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 17,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Munro Partners purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.94 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.63 and its 200-day moving average is $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 231.34% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $307,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,544.20. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $66,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,476.27. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,942 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.