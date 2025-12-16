Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 618.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $628,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.30. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $79.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.3402 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

