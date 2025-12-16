iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2025

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,960 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 13.1%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $199.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.44.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

