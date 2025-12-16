iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,960 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 13.1%

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $199.80 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.44.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

