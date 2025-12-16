Rydar Equities Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Rydar Equities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.7% of Rydar Equities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Coign Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breed s Hill Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $320.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

