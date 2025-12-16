Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $63.37 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $320.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

