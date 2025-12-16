Momentum Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Momentum Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Momentum Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $320.14 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $202.16 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $871.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.99 and a 200-day moving average of $297.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.05.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

