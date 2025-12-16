Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $14,747,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the second quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.7%

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $860.56 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a twelve month low of $851.40 and a twelve month high of $1,078.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $915.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $949.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total value of $1,157,994.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,966.10. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total value of $2,526,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,343.68. This trade represents a 28.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,720 shares of company stock worth $9,010,257. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $992.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.