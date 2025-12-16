iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Bought by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,355 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 103,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,345,000 after purchasing an additional 145,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

