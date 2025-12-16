Praxis Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Praxis Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Peterson Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 13,616 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 16,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,356,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,920,107,000 after purchasing an additional 711,560 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,638 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,134.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,130.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $992.70.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $860.56 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $851.40 and a 12-month high of $1,078.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $915.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $949.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total value of $2,232,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,260. This trade represents a 54.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,100. This trade represents a 25.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,010,257 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.