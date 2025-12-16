2,220 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Purchased by Rydar Equities Inc.

Rydar Equities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $309.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.69. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $328.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%.Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total value of $10,383,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $168,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,528 shares of company stock worth $61,296,884. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.04.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

