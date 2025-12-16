Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 776.7% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $172.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $156.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $157.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 535,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.