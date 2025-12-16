Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $341.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $309.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $606.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.51.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Leerink Partners set a $410.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.54.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

