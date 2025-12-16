Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Down 81.1% – Should You Sell?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) shares fell 81.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 8,595,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,304% from the average session volume of 195,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GCL. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.00.

The company has a market cap of C$3.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$212.47 million during the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 earnings per share for the current year.

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

