Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,084 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $15,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 49,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FBND stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

