Grove Bank & Trust Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 377.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.15.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.98 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,095 shares of company stock worth $14,228,950. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

