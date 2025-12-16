Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Sold by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,322 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $180.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $181.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

